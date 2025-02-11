The Royall Panthers girls basketball team used suffocating defense and a team effort on offense to blowout La Farge 59-27 Monday night. 3 players scored in double figures for the Panthers led by Bria Gruens 20points, Elizabeth Klipstein added 11 and Layla Mart notched 10points. 7/8 players scored for the Panthers who had minutes in the game. La Farge struggled to break Royall’s backcourt pressure and trailed Royall 32-10 at halftime. Royall improves to 7-14 on their season while La Farge drops to 0-19.