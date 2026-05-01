Another strong showing for the Rockets with multiple podium finishes and a 1st place team finish for the boys and 2nd for the girls! ??

? Event Champions:

? Lily Fay – 1st, 100m Hurdles

? Gavin Gesler – 1st, 110m Hurdles & 300m Hurdles

? Sehraj Grewal – 1st, Discus

? Heidi Mathes – 1st, Long Jump

? Jamesen Pfaff – 1st, Long Jump

? Runner-Up Finishes:

? Dawson Stickney – 2nd, 400m & 200m

? Marlys Morey – 2nd, 100m Hurdles

? Brooklyn Lowe – 2nd, High Jump

? Jude Keltner – 2nd, Triple Jump

? 3rd Place Finishers:

? Bella Wetley – 3rd, 100m Hurdles

? Alivia Bailey – 3rd, 100m

? Aidan Brown – 3rd, 1600m

? Girls 4×200 Relay – 3rd

? Girls 4×100 Relay – 3rd

? Boys 4×100 Relay – 3rd

? Boys 4×400 Relay – 3rd

? Jossalin Clark – 3rd, Triple Jump