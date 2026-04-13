New Lisbon Hosts Track & Field Mill Haven Invite
New Lisbon Hosts Mill Haven Foods Invitational
New Lisbon Track & Field had a strong showing on their home track Saturday, with multiple athletes earning top-4 finishes against a competitive field of 13 teams from Division 2 and Division 3.
Girls Highlights:
Haley Mathes –1st in Discus
Alivia Bailey –4th in 100m & 4th in Triple Jump
Brooklyn Lowe–4th in High Jump
4 x 200 Relay Team of Heidi Mathes, Regina Glavin, Gretchen Glavin, and Brooklyn Lowe – 3rd place
Boys Highlights:
Jamesen Pfaff –2nd in Long Jump & 3rd in Triple Jump
Sehraj Grewal –2nd in Discus
Dawson Stickney –4th in 200m & 3rd in 400m
Gavin Gesler –2nd in 300m Hurdles 4th in 110m Hurdles
Boys 4×400 Relay team of Jude Keltner, Josh Homan, Colby Pfaff and Dawson Stickney –3rd place
Boys 4×800 Relay team of Logan Miller, Blayne Schneider, Kale Stubbs, and Austin Bradley –3rd place
Team Results:
Girls – 5th Place
Boys – 3rd Place
Great effort across the board as the Rockets continue to build momentum this season!
The team would also like to send out a huge THANK YOU to all the volunteers that worked at the event and made the successful meet possible.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM, and is filed under Scenic Bluffs Conference. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.