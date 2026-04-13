New Lisbon Hosts Mill Haven Foods Invitational

New Lisbon Track & Field had a strong showing on their home track Saturday, with multiple athletes earning top-4 finishes against a competitive field of 13 teams from Division 2 and Division 3.

Girls Highlights:

Haley Mathes –1st in Discus

Alivia Bailey –4th in 100m & 4th in Triple Jump

Brooklyn Lowe–4th in High Jump

4 x 200 Relay Team of Heidi Mathes, Regina Glavin, Gretchen Glavin, and Brooklyn Lowe – 3rd place

Boys Highlights:

Jamesen Pfaff –2nd in Long Jump & 3rd in Triple Jump

Sehraj Grewal –2nd in Discus

Dawson Stickney –4th in 200m & 3rd in 400m

Gavin Gesler –2nd in 300m Hurdles 4th in 110m Hurdles

Boys 4×400 Relay team of Jude Keltner, Josh Homan, Colby Pfaff and Dawson Stickney –3rd place

Boys 4×800 Relay team of Logan Miller, Blayne Schneider, Kale Stubbs, and Austin Bradley –3rd place

Team Results:

Girls – 5th Place

Boys – 3rd Place

Great effort across the board as the Rockets continue to build momentum this season!

The team would also like to send out a huge THANK YOU to all the volunteers that worked at the event and made the successful meet possible.