The Hillsboro Tigers claimed no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Volleyball Conference Championship by taking down Cashton 3-1, by scores of 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, and 25-8 on Tuesday. Hillsboro had a big game from Michelyn Hansen who unofficially had around 20kills in the victory. Freshman Kaylee Sake also became a surprise hero for the Tigers notching 3 aces as a serving specialist. Hillsboro improves to 11-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference while Cashton drops to 10-3. Hillsboro can win the conference outright at home vs Royall on Thursday. A game you can listen to on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.