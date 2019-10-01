The Hillsboro Tigers completed their 2nd comeback over Royall in less than a week, this time on the volleyball court. Hillsboro dropped the first two sets to Royall 25-18 & 25-20 before rallying for the reverse sweep taking down Royall 25-10, 25-20, and 15-10. It was the 2nd straight game Royall has given up a 2-0 lead. Michelyn Hansen led the way for the Tigers notching 27kills, 6blocks, 13digs, and 11assists. Harper Sullivan had 16digs to go along with some tough serving to help rally the Tigers. Hillsboro improves to 6-1 in the Scenic Bluffs conference remaining in a two way tie with Cashton atop the conference standings. Royall drops to 4-3 in conference action.