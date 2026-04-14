The New Lisbon Rockets softball team won a slugfest over Wonewoc-Center 14-6 Monday evening. The game was closer than the final score would indicate. New Lisbon got off to a 10-3 lead after 4innings thanks to a big 2nd inning where they would push across 7runs led by a basses clearing double by Karey Edgerton. Edgerton would drive in two more runs in the 4th inning to increase the rockets lead to 10-3 however Wonewoc-Center would battle back with a 3 run 6th to get within 10-6. New Lisbon got 4 big insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th to pull away. Karey Edgerton had a big game at the plate for the Rockets going 4×4 with 5RBIs. Joss Clark went 2×3 with an RBI for New Lisbon. Haylie Sjostrom went 2×2 for Wonewoc-Center while Eastyn Frye went 2×3 and Olivia Barreau had a 2 run double to pace the Wolves offense. Arria Knee got the win inside the circle for the Rockets pitching the first 5 inning giving up just 3runs 2earned on 5 hits walking 2 and striking out 6. Avery Miller took the loss in the circle for Wonewoc-Center. New Lisbon improves to 3-2 on their season.