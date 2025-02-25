The Royall Panthers won their 2nd straight outright conference championship defeating Hillsboro 52-29 Monday night. Royall finishes their regular season undefeated at 24-0 overall and 14-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall used a strong defensive effort holding Hillsboro to just 11 first half points and held Hillsboro’s top scorer Miles Ravenscroft to just 4points. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who had a game high 21points, Landon Lipke added 13points. Hillsboro got 9 points from both Zack Morren and Jerry Von Falkenstein. Hillsboro drops to 17-6 overall and will finish the conference season with a 12-2 record. Hillsboro will travel to North Crawford on Thursday to wrap up their regular season. Royall will host Brookwood in a regional quarter-final game next Tuesday.