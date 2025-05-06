The Cashton Eagles now control their own destiny to a SBC Championship after downing Hillsboro 7-5 Monday evening. If Cashton wins out they will do no worse than share the conference championship. Hillsboro despite the loss is in the same position. Cashton used a big 3 run 3rd inning to seize the lead and hang on for the victory despite a furious Hillsboro rally. Cashton led 4-0 going into the 6th inning but Hillsboro struck for 3 runs in the 6th charged by a 2 run bomb by Michelyn Hansen, Cashton answered back with a 3 run bottom of the 6th to go up 7-3. Hillsboro loaded the bases in the 7th with nobody out but Hansen hit a line drive to 3rd which was caught and the fielder was able to double off the baserunner at 3rd to halt the Tiger comeback attempt. Hayden Bohn and Kiana Liska each had a pair of hits in the Tigers loss. Sophie Lucazewski and Peyton Brueggen each had 3 hits for the Eagles. Cashton improves to 6-3 in the conference and 9-7 overall. Hillsboro drops to 4-3 in the conference and 8-6 overall.