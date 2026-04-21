The Brookwood Falcons baseball team used a 2 run 6th inning to rally past Royall 3-2 Monday night. Royall grabbed the lead in the top of the 3rd on an RBI single by Trey Wildes only to see Brookwood tie the game in the bottom half at 1-1. Royall re-took the lead in the 4th on a Braxton Board RBI single to go up 2-1. Royall had a chance to add to their lead in the 5th but Brookwood foiled a double steal attempt by the Panthers to keep the deficit at 2-1. Brookwood went to work in the 6th inning with 4 straight singles to start the inning capped off by a game tying single by Brennan Mack and the go ahead single by Cullen Brueggeman to put Brookwood up 3-2. Brennan Mack would retire all 3 batters he faced in the top of the 7th to preserve the win for the Falcons and pick up the save. Drew Thurston picked up the win for the Falcons pitching one scoreless inning in relief of starter Owen Wang. Trey Wildes took the loss for Royall. Cullen Brueggeman went 2×3 for the Falcons at the plate while Thurston went 3×3 and a double. Wildes went 2×4 with an RBI for the Panthers. Brookwood improves to 3-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall, Royall drops to 3-1 overall and within the conference.