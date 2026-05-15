The Bangor Cardinals baseball team clinched at least a share of the Scenic Bluffs Championship with a 4-3 victory over Royall Thursday night. Bangor scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning two of them on a throwing error the 3rd base. Bangor added a needed run in the 3rd inning on an RBI ground out by Grant Anderson to put them up 4-0. Royall mounted a 6th inning comeback getting an RBI single from Braxton Board and a 2run double by Brock Preuss to pull withing 4-3. Royall had the tying run and go ahead runners on with two outs but Bryce Anderson came in for Bangor and got a line drive out at first base to end a further threat. Anderson retired the side in the 7th to pick up the save and make a winner out of starting pitcher Dayne Langrehr. Royall must beat Hillsboro on Monday and hope Bangor loses to Cashton to share the conference championship with Bangor.