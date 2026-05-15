Bangor Baseball Defeats Royall to Claim Share of SBC Championship
The Bangor Cardinals baseball team clinched at least a share of the Scenic Bluffs Championship with a 4-3 victory over Royall Thursday night. Bangor scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning two of them on a throwing error the 3rd base. Bangor added a needed run in the 3rd inning on an RBI ground out by Grant Anderson to put them up 4-0. Royall mounted a 6th inning comeback getting an RBI single from Braxton Board and a 2run double by Brock Preuss to pull withing 4-3. Royall had the tying run and go ahead runners on with two outs but Bryce Anderson came in for Bangor and got a line drive out at first base to end a further threat. Anderson retired the side in the 7th to pick up the save and make a winner out of starting pitcher Dayne Langrehr. Royall must beat Hillsboro on Monday and hope Bangor loses to Cashton to share the conference championship with Bangor.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM, and is filed under Scenic Bluffs Conference. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.