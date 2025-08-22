Royall Panthers

2024 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Josh Board (2nd Year 5-5 Record)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 5-4 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Jett Bender RB/LB Jason Johnson QB/DB Braxton Board OL/DL Kolten Morrisette OL/DE Lucas Peterson OL/DL Trenton Frye OL/LB Dylan Velazquez

Team Preview: Jackson Bender will be tough to replace for the Royall Panthers but they return his younger brother Jett Bender (83-372 5tds) from last year and hope he can fill his brothers’ shoes. Jason Johnson (44-221 1td) is also back in the Royall backfield. Braxton Board (1-1-0-3 0tds) will take over the reins at quarterback. Board is a strong athlete. Royall has one of the strongest offensive lines they’ve had in a while although they need to replace offensive linemen of the year Karter Olson. Kolten Morrisette, Lucas Peterson, and Dylan Velazquez all return to the offensive line. Defensively Jett Bender, and Lucas Peterson will attempt to lead the defense. Royall had an undefeated middle school team last year and the freshman class could make an instant impact including WR Bently Rozek who is about at 6-3 frosh. Royall’s biggest strength might be its coaching. Josh Board is the head coach but welcomes plenty of experience to his staff that boasts former football head coaches Kole Huth and Roland Lehman who comes over from Mauston. Royall should be in the mix this year in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. It will depend on how they replace Jackson Bender, Carter Uppena, and Karter Olson.

Key to Success: Being tough. Royall has some ability and some big strong looking kids but they have to play tough to open up holes for the running game. Royall will also need some young kids to mature fast.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 19th home vs Hillsboro

This game was a classic last year as Royall blew a late lead on Hillsboro’s homecoming night. Royall might need to win this game to have a shot at the conference championship and to make a playoff spot.

Royall Panther games on WRJC Radio: Week 1 Friday August 22nd vs Clear Lake at Durand Week 3 Friday September 5th at New Lisbon Week 4 Friday September 12th at Brookwood Week 5 Friday September 19th home vs Hillsboro Week 7 Saturday October 4th at Ithaca and Week 9 Friday October 17th home vs Cashton

Next Preview: Let the games begin

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.