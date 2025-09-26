Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/25
Girls Volleyball
Mauston 3 Ripon 0 (Bre Heller 10kills for Mauston, Kira Clemens 12digs 4aces for Mauston)
Wisconsin Dells 3 Berlin 1
Cashton 3 Royall 1
Hillsboro 3 Wonewoc-Center 0
Bangor 3 Necedah 0
Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 0 (Reagan Muehlenkamp 9kills 15digs for Brookwood also notched 1,000th dig)
Girls Tennis
Marshfield Columbus Catholic 5 Mauston 2
