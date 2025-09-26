Girls Volleyball

Mauston 3 Ripon 0 (Bre Heller 10kills for Mauston, Kira Clemens 12digs 4aces for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 3 Berlin 1

Cashton 3 Royall 1

Hillsboro 3 Wonewoc-Center 0

Bangor 3 Necedah 0

Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 0 (Reagan Muehlenkamp 9kills 15digs for Brookwood also notched 1,000th dig)

Girls Tennis

Marshfield Columbus Catholic 5 Mauston 2