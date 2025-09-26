This fall, Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro is offering convenient, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in Hillsboro, Elroy and Wonewoc to protect patients and communities against the flu.

This year’s flu shot formulation will be a preservative-free trivalent vaccine.

Clinics will be held 8 a.m. – noon in:

Wonewoc: 27 at Railroad St., outside Emplify Health by Gundersen Wonewoc Clinic.

27 at Railroad St., outside Emplify Health by Gundersen Wonewoc Clinic. Hillsboro: 18 in the parking lot of Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital.

18 in the parking lot of Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital. Elroy: 1. Downtown Elroy.

Flu shots can be given to patients 6 months and older. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. Appointments allow for a quicker and smoother process. Call (608) 489-8280 to make an appointment.

Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro are also offering flu vaccines by appointment during regular business hours. Call (608) 489-8280 to schedule your clinic appointment.