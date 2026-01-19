Boys Basketball

Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 56

Berlin 81 Wautoma 63

Westfield 72 Wisconsin Dells 65

Bangor 71 Hillsboro 43

Cashton 44 Necedah 25

Brookwood 66 New Lisbon 56

Royall 54 Wonewoc-Center 28

Altoona 63 Tomah 57

Waupaca 53 Wautoma 35

 

Girls Basketball

Mauston 52 Royall 39 (Crimson Hansen 15points for Mauston, Bria Gruen 17points for Royall )

West Salem 54 Bangor 46

Sparta 85 Reedsburg 44

Madison Edgewood 76 Reedsburg 47

Waupaca 61 Wautoma 23

 

Boys Hockey

Madison Memorial 7 RWD/Mauston 2

 

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4 Badger Lightning 0

Tomah/BRF 5 Superior 4