Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
Boys Basketball
Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 56
Berlin 81 Wautoma 63
Westfield 72 Wisconsin Dells 65
Bangor 71 Hillsboro 43
Cashton 44 Necedah 25
Brookwood 66 New Lisbon 56
Royall 54 Wonewoc-Center 28
Altoona 63 Tomah 57
Waupaca 53 Wautoma 35
Girls Basketball
Mauston 52 Royall 39 (Crimson Hansen 15points for Mauston, Bria Gruen 17points for Royall )
West Salem 54 Bangor 46
Sparta 85 Reedsburg 44
Madison Edgewood 76 Reedsburg 47
Waupaca 61 Wautoma 23
Boys Hockey
Madison Memorial 7 RWD/Mauston 2
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4 Badger Lightning 0
Tomah/BRF 5 Superior 4
