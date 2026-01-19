

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

(DATCP) invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for the Meat Processor Infrastructure

Grant through February 23, 2026. The meat processor grant program aims to grow Wisconsin’s

meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock sector.

“By creating the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant program, Governor Evers and the

legislature have spurred investment in this important Wisconsin economic driver,” said

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The grants have strengthened Wisconsin’s meat industry

by assisting processors in modernizing their establishments, improving capacity and

throughput, and improving employee retention.”

Eligible applicants must operate a meat processing establishment in Wisconsin licensed by

DATCP or the U.S. Department of Agriculture and be engaged in livestock harvest or meat

processing. Projects must increase harvest capacity or production, with a goal of increasing

harvest or production by 20 percent. Funding from these grants can be used for operating

expenses directly related to the grant project, including expenses for engineering, architectural

design, construction, food safety consultation, equipment, and equipment installation.

DATCP will award grants for up to $50,000 for projects that last up to two years and help

expand capacity or increase throughput. Processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant

amount. The selection process is competitive, and there is $700,000 available for the 2026

grant program.

Access the grant application and materials at

https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/MeatProcessorInfrastructureGrants.aspx.

Questions related to the grant application can be submitted to datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov.

Grant recipients will be announced in the coming months.