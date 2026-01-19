Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Application Period OpenThrough February 23
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
(DATCP) invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for the Meat Processor Infrastructure
Grant through February 23, 2026. The meat processor grant program aims to grow Wisconsin’s
meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock sector.
“By creating the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant program, Governor Evers and the
legislature have spurred investment in this important Wisconsin economic driver,” said
DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The grants have strengthened Wisconsin’s meat industry
by assisting processors in modernizing their establishments, improving capacity and
throughput, and improving employee retention.”
Eligible applicants must operate a meat processing establishment in Wisconsin licensed by
DATCP or the U.S. Department of Agriculture and be engaged in livestock harvest or meat
processing. Projects must increase harvest capacity or production, with a goal of increasing
harvest or production by 20 percent. Funding from these grants can be used for operating
expenses directly related to the grant project, including expenses for engineering, architectural
design, construction, food safety consultation, equipment, and equipment installation.
DATCP will award grants for up to $50,000 for projects that last up to two years and help
expand capacity or increase throughput. Processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant
amount. The selection process is competitive, and there is $700,000 available for the 2026
grant program.
Access the grant application and materials at
https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/MeatProcessorInfrastructureGrants.aspx.
Questions related to the grant application can be submitted to datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov.
Grant recipients will be announced in the coming months.
