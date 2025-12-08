Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
Boys Basketball
Mauston 68 Wisconsin Dells 36 (Jase Navis 23points to lead Mauston)
Mount Horeb 68 Reedsburg 35
West Salem 71 Tomah 57 (Tomah’s Quinn Gerke goes over 1,000point milestone)
Berlin 69 Nekoosa 59
Ripon 76 Wautoma 50
Adams-Friendship 61 Westfield 54
New Lisbon 64 La Farge 55
Ithaca 65 Wonewoc-Center 52
Hillsboro 67 De Soto 49 (Malekai Simpson 20points to lead Hillsboro)
Girls Basketball
New Lisbon 57 Wonewoc-Center 40 (Olivia Bunker, Karey Edgerton, Keira Wilkinson each with 14 to lead New Lisbon. Eastyn Fry 18points to lead the Wolves)
Viroqua 68 Tomah 42
Royall 51 Necedah 13 (Bria Gruen 20points to lead Royall)
Brookwood 54 Cashton 44
Bangor 44 Hillsboro 34
De Soto 71 Hillsboro 49
Lodi 56 Adams-Friendship 52
Wisconsin Dells 84 Baraboo 40
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 5 Wisconsin Rapids 3
Tomah/Sparta 3 Waupun 0
Girls Hockey
Metro Lynx 3 Badger Lightning 2
Tomah/BRF 1 Fond Du Lac 1
