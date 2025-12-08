Boys Basketball

Mauston 68 Wisconsin Dells 36 (Jase Navis 23points to lead Mauston)

Mount Horeb 68 Reedsburg 35

West Salem 71 Tomah 57 (Tomah’s Quinn Gerke goes over 1,000point milestone)

Berlin 69 Nekoosa 59

Ripon 76 Wautoma 50

Adams-Friendship 61 Westfield 54

New Lisbon 64 La Farge 55

Ithaca 65 Wonewoc-Center 52

Hillsboro 67 De Soto 49 (Malekai Simpson 20points to lead Hillsboro)

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 57 Wonewoc-Center 40 (Olivia Bunker, Karey Edgerton, Keira Wilkinson each with 14 to lead New Lisbon. Eastyn Fry 18points to lead the Wolves)

Viroqua 68 Tomah 42

Royall 51 Necedah 13 (Bria Gruen 20points to lead Royall)

Brookwood 54 Cashton 44

Bangor 44 Hillsboro 34

De Soto 71 Hillsboro 49

Lodi 56 Adams-Friendship 52

Wisconsin Dells 84 Baraboo 40

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Wisconsin Rapids 3

Tomah/Sparta 3 Waupun 0

Girls Hockey

Metro Lynx 3 Badger Lightning 2

Tomah/BRF 1 Fond Du Lac 1