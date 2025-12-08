Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, December 18. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. Lipid profile testing is also available for a small fee.

Appointments are required for all services and are available from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. Call 608-847-1845 to reserve your spot today!

