Local Prep Football Power Rankings After Week 9

Ithaca Bulldogs (8-0) – Ithaca shutout Brookwood 34-0 to wrap up no worse than a share of the SBC Championship! A win over New Lisbon gives them the outright Championship. Berlin Indians (7-1) – Berlin crushed another SCC foe in Waupun 53-6 to win no worse than a share of the SCC Championship. A win over Adams-Friendship earns them the outright title. Nekoosa Papermakers (7-1) – Nekoosa hammered Ripon a win over the Dells paired with a Berlin loss could still earn them a share of the Conference Championship. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (6-2) ^1 Wisconsin Dells and Sam Ersland ran wild over Mauston improving them to 6-2 and keeping conference Championship hopes still alive. Bangor Cardinals (6-2) ^1 Bangor took down New Lisbon as expected and will face Hillsboro Friday in hopes of improving their post season seeding. Reedsburg Beavers (4-2) NR Maybe its because they didn’t play the first 2 weeks of the season but I have completely overlooked Reedsburg this season. They have locked up a playoff spot and have surprised this season in the MVC Conference. Cashton Eagles (5-3) ^1 Cashton locked up a playoff berth with a minor upset over Hillsboro. Cashton can deny Royall an outright playoff spot with a victory on Friday. Hillsboro Tigers -4 (6-2) Hillsboro took a tough loss to Cashton and now must bounce back to defeat Bangor to avoid playing one of the big boys right away in the playoffs. Waupun Warriors – (5-3) Waupun will finish their season at home against Mauston. A Waupun victory puts them in the playoffs. Royall Panthers (4-4) -1 Royall took care of business against Necedah and now takes on Cashton in a must win game for Royall to make the playoffs.

Highest Riser: Reedsburg New to Rankings

Biggest Fall: Hillsboro down 4 spots

New to Rankings: Reedsburg

Out of Rankings: New Lisbon

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.