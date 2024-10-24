The Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association (WSTA) recognized Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) for his support of public safety and Next Generation 911 (NG911) this week in an award presentation at the Lynxx Networks office in Camp Douglas. Representative Kurtz received the WSTA Excellence in Legislative Leadership Award, recognizing his role in authoring NG911 cost-recovery legislation for telecommunications providers, which was signed into law as 2023 Wisconsin Act 222 in March of 2024.

WSTA Executive Director Bill Esbeck said that Kurtz’s leadership was critical in passing this legislation that will allow telecommunications providers to recover their ongoing costs associated with facilitating the Next Generation 911 system. The cost recovery will ensure upkeep of the new system by providing the funding needed for expenses such as equipment, database management, and the routing of the 911 calls – all of which now fall on the state’s telecommunications providers.

“Representative Kurtz is a tremendous advocate for both public safety and Wisconsin’s telecommunications providers,” Esbeck said, adding, “he recognizes the critical role telecommunications providers will play in facilitating the future of public safety communications and NG911.”

Next Generation 911 is a new emergency calling system that improves the efficiency and accuracy of emergency calls by routing them over a digital, internet protocol (IP)-based system, replacing the analog 911 infrastructure that’s been in place for decades. The transition to this new system requires telecommunications providers like Lynxx Networks to make significant investments in their networks to meet the new technical standards of the NG911 system. While cost recovery is in place for the initial system upgrades, there was no ongoing NG911 cost recovery for service providers for expenses such as equipment, database management, and the routing of the 911 calls. The legislation authored by Rep. Kurtz acknowledges the cost burden that NG911 places on Wisconsin telecommunications providers and allows providers to recover these ongoing costs.

Lynxx Networks CEO Scott Perry said having an advocate like Tony Kurtz speaks volumes to the state’s telecommunications providers. Without efforts by Kurtz and others, broadband service providers like Lynxx Networks would carry the weight of the cost of the NG911 system – not only the methods, but also ensuring that equipment powering such an important service is to the highest of standards, Perry said.

“Telecommunications companies have the responsibility to provide services to their communities and shouldn’t be expected to carry one hundred percent of the cost burden for upgrades and constant

monitoring of NG911,” Perry said, adding that Kurtz’s pro-active stance communicates both support of the telecommunications industry and the importance of the safety of everyone in the state of Wisconsin.

Thanks to 2023 WI Act 222, the existing 75-cent surcharge on landlines and cell phones (the newly renamed 911 fee) will be used to pay for the NG911 provider cost recovery expenses. The new law allocates $6 million annually for a grant program administered by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

For Kurtz, getting the legislation passed was a no-brainer due to the continued need for broadband expansion and connectivity in the state of Wisconsin.

“If we think about it, local providers like Lynxx Networks are the ones expanding broadband to our communities,” Kurtz said. “If our local broadband service providers aren’t thriving, our rural communities aren’t going to thrive.”

Esbeck said thanks to Rep. Kurtz’s efforts, Wisconsin is among the states leading the charge on NG911 cost recovery efforts for telecommunications providers.

“Other states are starting to take steps in this direction, but not every state is taking the path that Rep. Kurtz blazed,” he said.

Esbeck echoed Kurtz’s concerns that if service providers are funding the upkeep of the NG911 system, the added expense would detract from continued broadband expansion.

“Our members want to focus on expanding their fiber broadband networks and connecting unserved customers,” he said. “If our members aren’t reimbursed for NG911-related expenses in the future, they would have fewer resources to spend on broadband expansion.”

WSTA represents the interests of over 70 member telecommunications companies in the state of Wisconsin.

Since taking office in 2019, Rep. Kurtz has been a strong advocate for the WSTA, its member companies, and rural broadband expansion in Wisconsin. To lay the groundwork for NG911 cost recovery, Kurtz was involved in the renaming of the Police and Fire Protection Fee as an actual 911 fee, allowing it to be used for 911-related purposes – a change that was reflected in the state’s 2023-2025 Biennial Budget. He also was involved in updating the statues that govern Wisconsin’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program, in legislation that was signed into law as 2023 Wisconsin Act 77.