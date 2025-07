A couple of local athletes competed in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (Small Schools) all-star game this past Saturday. Mauston’s Hayden Gyllin played for the Northern squad while Royall’s Jackson Bender played for the Southern team. Gyllins North team defeated Benders South squad 19-12. Gyllin had 3 tackles including 1 for a loss. Bender led the south in rushing with 93yards on just 3 carries including a 50yard burst. Wisconsin Dells was represented by Sam Ersland who had 9carries for 68yards and a touchdown. Jack Tubbs completed 2 of 4 passes for just 4yards. Tubbs dad Jason was the head coach of the northern team. Tubbs is the retiring coach at Stratford but is a Tomah native.