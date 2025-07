We want to remind residents and those traveling through Juneau County that the following roads are currently under construction. Please plan an alternate route and allow extra time for travel:

County Highway K – Local Traffic Only through October 1, 2025

County Highway O (between County Highway G and Elroy) – Open to Local Traffic, but will have multiple full closures ahead due to bridge work

These projects are essential to improving infrastructure, and we appreciate your patience while the Juneau County Highway Department completes the work.

Be sure to check back for updates as closures and access can change.

Stay safe and drive cautiously near construction zones!