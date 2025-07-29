Tomah Timberwolves

2024 Record: 1-8 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Joe Protz (6th Year 12-32 Record)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Aiden Brieske WR/DL Silas Cram QB/RB/LB Tim Budde RB/LB Shon Abbas WR/DL Michael Zastoupil OL/DL Bo Rewey

Team Preview: I have to do it again; I have to pick Tomah to go 0-9. Two years ago I picked them to go 0-9 and they surprised everyone into a post season berth. I hope this will motivate them again as they finished just 1-8 last season including 1-6 in the MVC conference. The schedule is brutal for Tomah including a tough non-conference schedule against Baldwin-Woodville & West Salem. Tomah has some playmakers on the offensive side. Tim Budde (140-737 5tds rushing) may replace Jackson Steffel at quarterback and has speed to burn; Silas Cram (9-103 3tds receiving) and Michael Zastoupil (1-4 0tds receiving) are two tall wide receivers that could help Budde (14-23-4-181 0tds passing) out and Aiden Brieske (14-122 0tds receiving 64tkls) is a strong tight end and will be a force on the defensive side as well. Shon Abbas (48-306 3tds rushing) had some strong games at running back last season for Tomah. The interior on both sides of the ball is a major concern but should be anchored by Bo Rewey (16tkls).

Key to Success: Figuring out the interior. Tomah has playmakers and has some speed with Budde but needs the big men to play big and block to open up holes for their offensive playmakers and give the quarterback time to throw to his big receivers. Defensively Tomah has to win in the trenches to give themselves a chance. If Tomah can surprise in the trenches they will surprise overall.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 19th at Sparta

Tomah vs Sparta is a good rivalry game regardless of records and Sparta reclaimed the Golden Ball travelling trophy last season. Tomah will try to bounce back and win for a 2nd straight time on Sparta’s remodeled field like they did in 2023.

Tomah Timberwolves games on WRJC Radio: None

