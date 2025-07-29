One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in the Town of La Valle, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:47 p.m., the Sauk County Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Schutte Road and State Highway 33 on Monday. Passersby reported an SUV had struck a dump truck and both vehicles were on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies at the scene learned the driver of the SUV was still inside the vehicle. The La Valle Fire Department put out the fire.

Initial investigations showed that the SUV was traveling west on State Highway 33 and crossed the centerline while the dump truck was traveling east. They crashed at the intersection. State Highway 33 at Schuett Road was closed for several hours.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene. The operator of the dump truck was transported to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment. His condition in unknown at this time. The name of the SUV driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the La Valle Fire Department, Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sauk County Coroners Office, and the Sauk County Highway Department.