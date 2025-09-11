Frederick “Rick” Leigh Wienke, age 72, of Nekoosa, WI, entered eternal peace on September 9th, 2025.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a meal of remembrance at 1:00 p.m. in Lyndon Station.Rick was born in Milwaukee, WI, on September 29, 1952, to Frederick August and Marion Eleanor (nee Yeip) Wienke. He was raised with his little brother Bob in Muskego, where he participated in Scouts, learned to fish, build cars, hunt, and became an expert trapshooter and bowman. He loved the outdoors and anything that involved spending time outside, woodworking, or tinkering. He met Judy in 1978, and they married in October of 1983. Rick chose to be a father to her 6 children from her previous marriage, and together, they had a son, Jeffrey. They were married for 41 years prior to her passing, and were a classic fairy tale of true love, loyalty, and commitment. Rick was a journeyman tool and die maker by trade, and a farmer and all-around handyman in every other aspect of his life. He won awards for trapshooting, built and raced cars, and could grow any vegetable there was to grow. His craftmanship at building cabinets, dressers, décor, etc. was beyond compare and immaculate in design and execution. He was well traveled, well rounded, and full of knowledge, which he shared with his family.Rick was known for his big, often uncontrolled beard, his belly laughs, the smell of his pipe from his younger days, his unparalleled skill as a cabinet maker and woodsman, but most of all, his love for his wife and kids. He taught his children to hunt, fish, work on cars, operate power tools, and even cook a mean omelet.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marion Wienke, his stepson John Espinoza, and his beloved wife. Rick is survived by his brother Robert Wienke, West Virginia, and his children, Jeffrey Wienke, Nekoosa; Isolina Jackson (Mike), Lyndon Station; Christine Espinoza, Burlington, WI; Maria Espinoza (Pete Torres), Fond du Lac WI; Micaela Bell (Christopher), Wisconsin Rapids, and Sylvia Espinoza, Wisconsin Rapids; Niece, but daughter in heart, Sydney Hope (Bill) De la Torre. Grandchildren Shelly (Mike) Nestler, Amanda (Kevin) Ebert, Gregory Morrow, Jeremiah (Felicia Peckham) Teske, Brandon (Meghan) Perschke, Cindy (Casey) Bell, Jonathon Bell, Amanda Herrin, Jimmy (Kryslin) Jackson, Brianna (Derek) Moffat, Kayla Jackson, Jeffrey Gettier, Athena Perschke Great Grandchildren Autumn, Rosalie, Kylie, Kinlie, Kelcie, Bently, Harlowe, Lyndon, Jonathon, Wesley, Allis, Creedence, Finn, Claire, Riley, Dominic, Camden, and Gracie. Great Great Granddaughter Catherine.Rick will be missed by many who called him Uncle or Pop in his lifetime, including Al Palmatier, Jeff Musialowski, and Roy Gerber.The family wishes to extend thanks to the exceptionally caring doctors and nursing staff at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Thank you to the nurses and staff with Aspirus Hospice at Home, for the ability to bring our Pop home to pass peacefully. Thank you, Kayla, Molly, and Bri, for assisting with his transition. Thank you to his at home caregiver, Lisa, for the care and love she has shown him the last few months; For his grandson Greg Morrow in being such a big help with at home caregiving; to Mike Jackson for being the most understanding spouse in the world when your wife wasn’t home; and to the friends of Jeff Wienke for opening their arms and making Rick feel welcome, for including him in their everyday activities, and accepting him as a part of their extended families.Rick will be missed by many, but his legacy lives on in the memories and love he gave us all.