Judith Arlene Wehinger, 83, of Friendship, WI, formerly of South Wayne, WI passed away on June 2, 2026. She was born August 17, 1942, to Arleigh and Hazel Johnson.

Raised in Woodford, WI and graduated from South Wayne High School (now Blackhawk School District), and then UW-Stout with Home-Ec/English dual major. She married James Wehinger Sr on August 10, 1963 at the East Wiota Lutheran Church.

For about the next 20 years she ran the office for the family business in South Wayne. For a few years after that managed a women’s clothing store in Austin, TX, until returning to Friendship, WI where she was the office manager for a local realty office until retirement.

She was active with many different organizations throughout the years, and especially cherished memories of serving as an advisor for Luther League. Then a 9-month commitment to be a host for an exchange student turned into hosting 3 (all from the same family), and a blessed relationship with their family for nearly 49 years.

She enjoyed many activities including softball, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, dancing, baking, travel, entertaining, and later in life playing Bridge and Suduko. Of course, being a grandmother topped the list as it provided special moments – like teaching her granddaughter to throw a baseball; in the living room! She admired her step-grandchildren; always proud of their accomplishments and wanted to be fully briefed on their activities and next adventures.

She is survived by her son, James Jr (Phyllis); granddaughter Jordyn; step grandchildren Justine (Anthony) Brechtel, Joshua Roatch; step great grandson Dominic Roatch; brother A. David (Mary Ann) Johnson; her exchange children Guillermo, Gerardo, and Gabriella Oseguera (and families); nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Predeceased by her husband James Sr (2007); parents; sisters Ruth Stelter and Donna Johnson; brothers-in-law Laverne Stelter and John Enzinger.

Judith’s wishes were for a private family service with interment at East Wiota Lutheran Church. Celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.roseberrys.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Jefferson Meadows and SSM Hospice for their compassionate care for Judith during her final days.