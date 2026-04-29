Helen Elizabeth Walker, age 88, passed away April 22, 2026 in Mauston, WI. She was born to Ada and Wilson Robertson on May 8,1937 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

After the death of her father, Helen, her sister Mary and mother Ada moved to the United States settling in Mauston, WI. Helen graduated from Mauston High School in 1954.

Helen married Loren Walker on April 28, 1956. They resided in New Lisbon where they raised their 5 children. Helen was an active member of her community. In the late 70’s, she was involved with the Laotian resettlement in the New Lisbon area. She was a devoted volunteer at the New Lisbon American Legion and an officer of the Winter Wanderers snowmobile club. In 2012, Helen and Loren were named Citizens of the Year by the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

Helen loved to bird watch and tend to her flower gardens. She enjoyed travelling (RVing) all over the U.S. She played piano and organ, and sang harmony. She was an avid reader, excelled at word puzzles/games and was an exceptional coloring book artist. She had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a quip or one liner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Carol, son John, husband Loren, brother-in-law Walter Froehlich and sister Mary Froehlich.

Survived by children Lori Walker (Chris Kimber), Dawn (Bob) Nicksic, Dann (Nancy) Walker; grandchildren Erin (Nick) Korpela, Joe Nicksic (Stacy Good), Brian (Amy) Nicksic, Ellie (Mike) Czys, Curtis (Lindsey) Walker, Kyle (Kaitlin) Walker, Craig (Samantha) Walker, Nathan (Kiersten) Roscovius, Hilary (Dustin) Gensch, Mitchell and Riley Paulson; and 18 cherished great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St.) in New Lisbon with visitation from 9:00-11:00 and service at 11:00. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Interment at the New Lisbon city cemetery and meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cause of your choice – Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter in Mauston was one of Helen’s favorites. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston for all of the love and care they gave Helen. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com