Tyne, Jeffrey W. Age 58 of Nekoosa
Jeffrey W. Tyne, age 58, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship.
Jeffrey was born on September 23, 1966, in Sterling, Illinois, to Thomas and Sara (Sterenberg) Tyne. He graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois, with the Class of 1984.
Together with his brother, Scott, Jeffrey owned and operated Alpine Electric. He was passionate about fishing, loved the ocean and his time in Florida, and cherished every moment spent with family and friends.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and his brother, Scott.
He is survived by his children, Justin and Katrina (Dylan); grandchildren, Maverick, Amara, Zaiden, Emma, and Brock; his mother, Sara; sister, Nicole (Mat); nephew, Austin (Nia); niece, Gracelynn; and his beloved dog, Nala. He is further survived by many dear friends who will miss him greatly.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.roseberrys.com
