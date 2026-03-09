Eloise J. “Lois” Thomm, age 89, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Chaplain Robert Groth from SSM Hospice will officiate. Interment will follow at South Arkdale Cemetery in the Town of Strongs Prairie, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Eloise was born June 4, 1936, in Adams County, Wisconsin, to Lyle and Irma (Beals) Zink. She married Harold Thomm on September 17, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Eloise worked for 43 years in the bindery at Webcrafters. She was an avid reader who enjoyed word search puzzles, embroidery, and watching game shows. She collected birdhouses and piggy banks and especially loved feeding and watching birds in her front yard. After retiring at the age of 74, she volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Shop and delivered Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed country music and fondly remembered her trip to the Grand Ole Opry in 2010.

Eloise is survived by her daughters, Carol (Wayne) Radtke, Linda (Jerry) Benisch, and Lori (Roger) Hustad; grandchildren, Suzanne Radtke, Heather Dammen, Dylan Hustad, and Jesse Benisch; and great-grandchildren, Conner Radtke, Haleigh Benisch, and Mason Benisch. She is further survived by her sisters, Karen Pantaleo and Lylette Smith; sister-in-law, Eleanor Zink; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and her brothers, Duane Zink and Gary Zink.

The family would like to thank the staff of SSM Health Hospice — Megan, Blanca, Joanne, Laura, and Chaplain Bob — as well as the staff of Home Instead for their compassionate care. Eloise was especially grateful for her daughter Carol and son-in-law Wayne, along with her granddaughter Suzanne and great-grandson Conner, for helping Eloise maintain and remain in her home until the end.

