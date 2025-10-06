Katherine (Kathy) Lee Stormoen, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 with her husband and son at her side. Kathy was born in Washington D.C. on July 15, 1945, to Raymondand Jane (Lewis-Law) Christensen. She was the eldest of their four children. Kathy lived in Adams County most of her life. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School with the Class of 1963.Kathy married Arthur L. Stormoen in Adams on July 28, 1965, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this summer. Kathy attended a 2-year Teachers’ College in New Lisbon, and completed her degree at U-W Stevens Point. She taught elementary school at Pineland, Friendship, Grand Marsh, Adams and A-F Elementary. Kathy retired in 2002. Kathy was a member of Arkdale Lutheran Church and was also honored to be the Past Worthy Matron of Jobs’ Daughters.

Kathy loved to sew, embroider and crochet, and gifted her unique, handcrafted items to friends and family. Kathy enjoyed her plants almost as much as bargain-hunting and garage sales. She

loved travelling with Art to Corvette rallies, and meeting fellow enthusiasts, many of whom became their friends. Above all else, Kathy loved her fur babies, and spoiled them with love and

affection as part of their family. Kathy also volunteered at the Humane Society. Kathy is survived by her husband, Art, and their son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Jodi Stormoen, and their two amazing children, Garrett and Elsie. In addition are her brother, Dennis (Donna) Christensen, and her sister-in-law Cindy Christensen. Eleven nieces and nephews also survive. Kathy is also survived by her best friend since childhood, Carrie Scott, and many friends and former colleagues.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Arthur C. and Elsie Stormoen, her brother Lynn Christensen, and her sister-in-law Arlene and husband Tom Ross.

Kathy’s family will host a Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family at a later date.

Kathy will be buried in the family plot in Dellwood Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to the family or to the Adams County Humane Society in Kathy’s name.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.