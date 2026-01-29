Joan Margaret Stallman, age 81, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Joan was born on December 21, 1944, in Wheaton, Minnesota, the daughter of Bert and Margaret (Sikora) Gibson. She was raised in Beardsley, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school. On September 27, 1962, Joan was united in marriage to Robert B. Stallman in Gardena, California.

Joan and Robert made their home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where they raised their family. In 2002, they relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, and in 2013 retired to Grand Marsh, Wisconsin.

Joan found joy in sewing, baking, gardening, and caring for her flowers. Above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Margaret Gibson; her stepfather, Bernard Dieckmann; her sisters, Theresa and Dorothy; and her brother, Gerry.

Joan is survived by her husband, Robert B. Stallman of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin; her son, Bill Stallman of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin; her daughter, Debbie (Craig) Dahl of Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Interment will take place at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin.

The family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.roseberrys.com