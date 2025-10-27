With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Douglas Paul Short, who passed peacefully on October 22, 2025, at the age of 82 in Adams, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born on March 31, 1943, to Paul and Loretta (Buchanan) Short. His childhood on the family farm in Arkdale, WI, instilled in him a profound appreciation, respect, and dedication to hard work that defined his entire life.

A proud graduate of Adams-Friendship High School, Doug went on to serve his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. It was while stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois that the USO in Milwaukee played a pivotal role in his life, introducing him to the love of his life, Dinah Rupprecht. They married on July 9, 1966, and together they built a home and raised their family in Caledonia. Doug had a successful 30-year career at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, retiring as the foreman engineer of the power plant.

Doug will be remembered for his love of a good joke, his competitive spirit when playing cards, his cooking, and his delight in giving his friends a hard time. He found immense joy in the outdoors, with fishing and hunting trips taking him to Wyoming, Canada, and countless spots across Wisconsin. The trophy mounts displayed in his home stand as a testament to these adventures.

When he retired, his “hard work” truly hit its stride. Doug designed every detail of the beautiful log home they built in Adams, a true love gift to his family. He milled every log from their property and could tell you the species, the exact location of the tree he cut, and its final use in the house. The land around their home was an extension of his dedication, filled with flower and vegetable gardens and an entertaining collection of animals: donkeys, fainting goats, chickens, and even snapping turtles.

There was simply no sitting still for Doug Short, a fact his family knows well from hearing his favorite saying: “Isn’t there something you should be doing.”

Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Dinah (Rupprecht); their daughters Christal (Gregg) Korslin and Jenny Short; and his cherished grandchildren, Jasmyne Short, Gianna Short, Trenton Korslin, and Alexus Korslin, and Alec and Izzy (Marshall) Korslin; and great-granddaughter, Arya. He is also survived by his brother Buddy Short, brother-in-law Christ Hohenstein, and sister in-law Chari Short.

Celebration of Life luncheon Saturday November 1, 2025 at Moundview Golf Club, 1930 14th Ct. Friendship, WI from 12 Noon to 3 pm