Edwin “Eddie” Shie, age 90, of Tomah, WI, passed away at Serenity House in Tomah on Wednesday March 19th, 2025.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, 11:00 A.M. at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church Indian Creek, 18316 County Hwy N, Tomah. Father Peter Raj Mariasamy will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah, and at the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonneburgfamilyfh.com