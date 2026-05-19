Donna Jean Ritchart, known lovingly to family and friends as Donna, passed away on May 18, 2026, in Mauston, Wisconsin, at the age of 72. She was born on July 22, 1953, in Mauston, Wisconsin, and spent her life rooted in the community she called home.

Donna graduated from Mauston High School in 1971 and carried the values of hard work, loyalty, and kindness throughout her life. She was employed by Juneau Packaging Corporation and later at Crestview Nursing Home, where she was appreciated for her dependable nature and steady presence. In both her work and daily life, she was known as someone who cared deeply for others and took pride in doing things well.

Faith was an important part of Donna’s life, and she was a Christian. Her life reflected the quiet strength and grace that came from her beliefs, and she faced each season of life with resilience and love for those around her. She found joy in simple pleasures and meaningful moments, especially those spent with family and friends.

Donna cherished family gatherings and looked forward to county fairs and festivals, where she enjoyed the atmosphere, the people, and the traditions that brought everyone together. She also loved outdoor music festivals and found happiness in camping at various campgrounds around the state. Later in life, she especially treasured seasonal camping at Buckhorn Campground, where she spent her summers enjoying time with family and making memories that will be remembered for years to come.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Ritchart; her daughters, Lisa Walker and Sheena Blume and her husband, Nick; her brother, Dale Clark; her grandsons, Mitchell Paulson and Riley Paulson; her granddaughter, Nora Blume; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews who will miss her dearly. Donna’s family was the center of her world, and her love for them was evident in all she did.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Clark; and her brothers, Robert Clark, Richard Clark, Gerald Clark, and William Clark, niece Robin Clark. Their memories remained a part of her life, and she carried their influence with her always.

Donna will be remembered for her warm spirit, her devotion to family, and the many ways she made life brighter for those around her. Her presence brought comfort, laughter, and a sense of belonging to those who knew her best. She lived a life marked by love, faith, and steadfast commitment to the people and places she held dear.

As Helen Keller once said, “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” Donna’s loved ones will carry her memory in their hearts, holding close the many moments that made her life so meaningful. Though she is no longer with them, the love she gave and the life she lived will remain a lasting blessing to all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Inurnment will take place in the Rose Cemetery following the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com