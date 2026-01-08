Helen Marie Petrowitz, age 100, passed away on January 4, 2026 surrounded by family. She was born to Herman R Miller and Amelia L (Belke) Miller on August 28, 1925. She attended Sarno country school and graduated from Mauston high school. After graduation, she worked in the Juneau County courthouse for five years. On August 20, 1949 she married Edward J Petrowitz and they farmed until his death on April 15, 1987. A son, Robert and a daughter, Patricia were born to this union.

Throughout her life, Helen was very active with family, church, and her community. She was a member of the Rock Valley school board and a 4-H leader. For over 25 years, she was the assistant secretary and later secretary of the Juneau County Fairboard. In 2000, she was named to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Hall of Fame. In 1975, she received the Juneau County Extension Homemaker of the Year award and was a contributing member for over 20 years. She served as director and treasure for the Lindina Insurance Company and secretary/treasure of the township’s Rural Fire Associations. For over 20 years,

she served as the Town Clerk of Lindina. After Ed’s death, she was employed by Powers Candy until she was 94. The Powers family and coworkers became her life long friends.

Helen enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, embroidering, quilting, and feeding the Orioles and hummingbirds. The family dogs always held a special place in her heart. She proudly supported her children and grandchildren in their school activities and sports. Christmas in July with a Brewer game outing was a special event with her

Helen is survived by her son Robert(Kris) Of Lancaster and her daughter Patricia(Jim) Wendt of Oregon; Grandchildren, Isaac(Andrea) Petrowitz, Brittney Petrowitz(Jordan), John(Michelle) Petrowitz, Tricia(Ryan)Hoffman and Michael(Sarah) Wendt. Great grandchildren, Sophie, and Theo Hoffman, Ellie, Molly, and JJ Wendt; Sister-in-law Verda Jean Miller, and sister-in-law Bernice Petrowitz; Several other nieces and nephews and loving friends. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ed, brothers, Robert and William Miller and sister-in-law Vera Miller.

Services will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church In MAUSTON, Wisconsin on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 at the church Dinner will follow the service. Private family burial will follow the dinner at the Evergreen Cemetery in Mauston. In leu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Patrick’s Church/school or the Evergreen cemetery in Mauston.