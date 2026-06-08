Judith V. O’Dell, age 80 of Mauston, WI., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Judith was the daughter of Stanley F. and Josephine (Bloniarz) Uliasz and was born on March 26, 1945, in Chicago, IL.

The year 1966 brought Judith both love and change when she married the love of her life, Douglas O’Dell on August 6th in Chicago, IL. The young couple spent their first year and a half in Chicago before relocating to Sun Prairie, WI. Eventually, they settled in Mauston, where they built a life together.

Her greatest joys were feeding her family from canning to baking and making large dinners for her family. She further enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her kids, especially with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Judy was a hardworking sweet woman, from working at Almet in Baraboo to Best Power in Necedah and ending her working career at D.A.T. in Necedah.

Judy’s legacy is carried on by her loving children, Lori O’Dell of Mauston and Duane (Jody Dohs) O’Dell of New Lisbon. Her spirit will also live on through her grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Ryan of Sparta, Lacey (Skylar) Adams of Idaho, and her great-grandchildren, Carson, Jeannette, Serenity, Douglas, Laikynn and Calvin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Douglas in 2025.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at the Mauston City Cemetery. Chaplain Fred Schumacher presiding. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at the Mauston American Legion (1055 E. State St.) from 11:30 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements.