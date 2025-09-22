Mary Elaine Marti, 82 of Friendship, WI passed away on September 20, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Our House Senior Living Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Mary was born in Baldwin, WI on November 12, 1942, to Lawrence and Frances Mae (Seiler) O’Donnell. While working as a waitress in northern WI, she met the love of her life Dale Marti and on October 31, 1964, they married and started their family. While raising their four daughters, Mary worked with her husband at Marti’s Garage and became a licensed car dealer. After her husband’s death in 1993, she became an Environmental Services Supervisor for Ho-Chunk Casino, a position in which she held with pride until she retired in 2015 with 23 years of service.

She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star and Amaranth which promotes charity, duty, faith, and wisdom. Mary had a passion for sewing, traveling with her special friend Don Lutz, sitting on her deck with a cup of coffee, watching her birds, the wildlife and natures beauty but especially in the fall, her favorite time of year. She loved her family, everyone getting together and would proudly talk about her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. Mary had a spicy, bold personality and was always willing to speak her mind! She made life interesting and will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.

Mary is survived by her four daughters: Rebecca (Becky) Marti, Gayle (Cory) Schehr, Marie (Bobby) Holbrooks, Nanette Roth (Adam Vester). Grandchildren; Blaine Waller, Craig Schehr, Courtney Schehr, Alexander Holbrooks and Brandon Roth. Sister; Nancy Smith along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the Moments Hospice team and Our House Senior Living who went above and beyond to provide support, comfort and guidance through this journey.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Repose Cemetery, Friendship, WI. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow at Rustic Ridge 2230 Town Rd., Friendship WI from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Please join the family and share your favorite memories.

