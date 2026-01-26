Carol Ann Draudt Marin was born September 10, 1937, and departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior. Carol was a devoted mother, grandma honey, and great grandma honey. Carol cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, sharing her boundless love and wisdom.

A passionate pediatric nurse, Carol dedicated her life to caring for others, embodying compassion, and empathy in all she did. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her professional life into her hobbies, where she found joy in sailing, gardening, and cultivating a vibrant indoor flower sanctuary. Her casino visits were her fun pastime. Cooking was another outlet for her creativity, as she delighted in preparing meals that brought family and friends together.

Carol had a deep appreciation for nature, retreating in her home in Mauston, Wisconsin where she found solace and inspiration. Educated in geography, history, and politics, she engaged in meaningful conversations and lived her life without prejudice, advocating fiercely for those less fortunate.

In her final days, Carol expressed her desire for us to celebrate her life with laughter, Irish storytelling, and to raise a glass in her honor. She loved sharing her love of Jesus, as well as tales that brought joy to others and reminded us of all the importance of connection and community.

Carol is survived, by her daughters Cheri, Kim (Mark), and Penny. Her sister Linnea (Gene), and brother Larry. She is grandma honey to Corty (Jessie), Cameron (Amber), Vic III (Ashley), Daniel, and great grandma honey to Caden, Chase, Cuyler, Addison, Carson, and Vic IV. She will be missed by her many friends dear to her, especially Deb

She is preceded in death by her parents Anna and Lawerence Draudt, her spouse Dino, brother Fred, her son Lance, and her son-in-law Vic Jr.

We invite you to join us in a celebration of her life, where we will share stories, laughter, and a toast to a remarkable woman who touched countless lives.

Services will be held Saturday February 14, 2026, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at North Prairie Methodist church 5000 W. 9th St. Winthrop Harbor, Il 60096 followed by a luncheon at VFW post 7448 1112 Sheridan Road Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096.

