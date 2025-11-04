William (Bill) E. Manke, age 77 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 29th, 2025 at his residence doing what he loved to do.

Bill was born March 19th, 1948 in Round Lake, IL to Erich L. and Gertrude (Dash) Manke. He was baptised and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in Chicago, IL.

Bill was a proud veteran serving during the Vietnam war from March 28th, 1968 and honorably discharged March 19th, 1970. During that time Bill was awarded the National Defense Medal, Marksman with grenade launcher, pistol and rifle, and Good Conduct Award.

On December 4th, 1971 Bill married Darlene Bergeron and moved to the Juneau County area in 1972. In 1973 Bill and Darlene built their permanent home in Lemonweir township. Bill was very proud of his farm, raising beef cattle, chickens, and horses as well as a large garden to share vegetables with friends and neighbors.

Bill worked several jobs before he married but devoted 43 years before retiring from BigJoe in Wisconsin Dells, doing assembly work along with many other jobs. His retirement allowed more time to be outside on his farm. During Bill and Darlene’s 54 years of marriage 4 children were born, then 8 grandchildren.

Bill had a wonderful gift of gab. He made many friends throughout the years and could carry on a conversation with a complete stranger. Bill was always willing and ready to help wherever he was needed and remained true to his christian faith.

To the man that could make anyone laugh in a room full of sadness, to the guy that always had a smile on his face and always showed up to places at the strangest times.

He could brighten your day with his jokes and awkward sayings. He was truly our rock and a person to look up to. We know you will be looking down watching over your family and friends. You will still be the grandkids biggest fan as you watch each one of them accomplish so much. We all will continue to look up to your christian driven personality and stubborn self. This is not a goodbye, it’s a see you later grandpa.

Bill is survived by his wife Darlene, children Dawn Schwartz, David Manke, Jessica (Chris) Skinner, and Melissa (Joe) Laack. Grandchildren, Mallory, Tyler, and Mariah Schwartz, Zack Evans, Christopher and Ben Skinner, Ericha Edgerton and Maddie Laack. HIs brother Robert Manke. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his little dog Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joan.

Visitation will be held at Crandall Funeral home in Mauston, WI on Monday November 10th, from 3-7pm. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 11am Tuesday November 11th, 2025 at St.Lukes Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station, WI. Where friends and family may call from 10am until time of service. A luncheon will follow.

Bill’s family would also like to thank the Juneau county sheriff’s department, Juneau county dispatch, Juneau county medical examiner, the kindest of everyone in the ER, pastor Butler, first responders and all the love, prayers and support during this difficult time. Thank you all, nothing has gone unnoticed.