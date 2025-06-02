Jerry P. Long, age 84, of Westfield, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held from 11am to 3pm on June 14 2025 at the American Legion Post 244, 452 N Main Street, Westfield, WI 53964.

Jerry was born on March 20, 1941, in Westfield to John F. and Judith Long. He was raised in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1959. He began his career with Pioneer Power and Light Company before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he earned the rank of Corporal. Upon his return to Wisconsin he worked at Badger Army Ammunition Plant before becoming a Wisconsin State Trooper. On September 9, 1967, Jerry married Deloris Schley in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Jerry’s law enforcement career included working in Dane County before serving in Adams County for many years. He retired in 1987 following an on-duty injury.

Jerry had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers. He especially cherished watching his grandchildren play sports. He also served as President of the Village of Friendship and Little League Coach for the Champion Cub teams of the early 1980’s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Judith Long; his beloved wife, Deloris; and his brother, Jimmy.

Jerry is survived by his son, Shaun (Kathy) Long; and two grandsons, Jimmy and Jake. He is further survived by extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s memory may be donated to his family.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.