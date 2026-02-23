James N. Loehr (Jim), age 98, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away February 19, 2026, at Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He was born April 27, 1927, in Delavan, Illinois, to Hilmar and Gertrude Loehr. He attended Delavan High School and, before completing his senior year, enlisted in the United States Navy to serve his country near the end of World War II. His parents proudly accepted his diploma on his behalf. He trained at Great Lakes Naval Station, then was off to assist his country with the repositioning of Chinese ally troops in Shanghai and various supply runs to Taiwan and the Philippines. Upon completion of his service, he married in January of 1948 and moved to Tomah, Wisconsin, to work in Loehr’s Family Hatchery operation. Upon the shutdown of the family business, he elected to drive long haul for Mayflower and North American Van Lines. He subsequently became a member of the shipping department at Union Camp in Tomah. He divorced in 1973 and subsequently married Marlene (Kearney) Schuppe on June 29, 1974, and chose to reside in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

Jim’s interests included cheering on the Green Bay Packers, studying train history, and building model trains. He was an avid watcher of the news and current events and very proud of his country. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and trying to keep the squirrels out of the bird seed. He was also active in maintaining his lawn and catching the chipmunks and turning them loose in the woods.

In retirement, Jim and his wife Marlene enjoyed traveling in his RV and were snowbirds in Florida for many winters. There he enjoyed playing shuffleboard, visiting the beach, and meeting new people in the RV park.

He is survived by his son, James Michael (Nancy) Loehr and daughter, Jean Marie (Loehr) Roscovius, stepdaughter Debi (Steve) Bogucki, grandchildren, Michelle (Margaret) Ninneman, Kaitlin (Stephen) Eubanks, Patricia (James) Davidson, Brian Roscovius, William Bogucki, Anthony Bogucki, Crystal (Lee) Harris, and Casie Schuppe. Great-grandchildren include Christina, Annabel, Reid, Aubrey, and Paige. Step great-grandchildren include Ethan, Kayla, Autumn, Easton, Jacie, Hunter and Westin, in addition to sister-in-law, Rita Barth, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, sister, Margaret Dunbar, stepson, James Schuppe, granddaughter, Alyson Robertson, step grandson Jessie Schuppe, and his parents, Hilmar and Gertrude Loehr.

The family would like to thank Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Tomah Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (215 Douglas St) in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Pastor Brad Lindberg will be officiating. Burial with military honors will take place in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com