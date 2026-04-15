Doris Judy (Petruska) Linzmeier, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 11, 2026. Judy was born on September 15, 1941, in Anoka, MN. to Wilhelm and Dora Youngmark. Judy is survived by her sons; Darrin (Nancy) Petruska, Stevens Point, WI., Dustin Petruska, Adams, WI., and her daughter Darcy (Tim Bartels), Necedah, WI. Stepdaughter Marcia Linzmeier, Rapid River, MI., stepsons, Mike (Teresa) Linzmeier, Tomah, WI., Brian (Cindi) Linzmeier, Nekoosa, WI., and Brady Linzmeier, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Sisters; Lois Williams, Friendship, WI., Joan Petersen, Milaca, MN. Brothers; Bill (Sharon) Youngmark, Raleigh, NC., Byron (Cathy Shreck) Youngmark, Chaska, MN., Dan (Sandy) Youngmark, Fridley, MN. Sister-in-laws; Noreen Youngmark, Phoenix, AZ., Barb Youngmark, Somerset, WI., and Liz Youngmark, Oak Grove, MN., along with 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Judy had a true gift for creating, making everything she touched into something beautiful. She loved sewing and quilting, often turning fabric into cherished keepsakes for those she loved. Her hands were rarely still—whether she was woodworking, crafting, or baking something delicious to share. She felt most at peace outdoors and happiest surrounded by family, music, and the lively rhythm of polka.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, first husband; Thomas (Tom) Petruska, second husband; Robert (Bob) Linzmeier, sister; Jean Reiman, brothers; Paul Youngmark, Bruce Youngmark and David Youngmark, and brothers-in-law; Ted Peterson and Edwin Williams.

Per Judy’s wishes, private family services were held at the Mt. Repose Cemetery. Roseberry Funeral Home assisted the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.