Edward George Komatz, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Father David Komatz officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Military honors will be presented by the Adams County Honor Guard. Interment will take place at Quincy Cemetery at a later date.

Edward was born on September 18, 1928, in the Town of Greenfield, Wisconsin, to Matthew and Stephanie (Kravanya) Komatz. He graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1947. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Adams County and joined the United States Army, serving in Germany and traveling extensively throughout Europe. On September 17, 1960, Edward was united in marriage to Sue Marie Buchanan at Adams Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple began their life together in West Milwaukee, later living in West Allis and Port Washington before returning to Adams County following Edward’s retirement in 1984. He dedicated 35 years of service to Pabst Brewery before retiring.

Edward found joy in traveling throughout the United States and Canada, taking cruises, golfing at Moundview Golf Course, gardening, deer hunting and pheasant hunting in South Dakota, playing sheepshead, solving crossword puzzles, and reading the newspaper. He was a proud member of American Legion Post #250 and a longtime member of Moundview Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ann Komatz Buchanan and Rose Owsianny-Kramer; Ernest (Avis) Komatz, Joseph (MaryLou) Komatz, Matthew (Kathleen) Komatz Jr., and Mary Louise (Marvin) Waller and his son-in-law, Todd Thede.

Edward is lovingly survived by his wife, Sue Marie Komatz of Friendship, Wisconsin; daughters, Penny (Jeffrey) Mamerow of Colgate, Wisconsin, and Patti Thede of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; grandsons, Alan Jeffrey Mamerow and Jackson Buchanan Thede; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer, with details to be announced.

The family extends special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and especially to Pastor Fred, social worker Carrie, and nurses Jessica and Kourtney for their compassionate care.

