Gregory A. Kobs, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Adams Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Pastor Peggy Werner will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.



Gregory was born on July 22, 1951, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Theodore and Ellen (Burkum) Kobs. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from UW–Stevens Point, where he was a proud member of the student organization SIASEFIS.



On June 30, 1984, Greg married Patricia Jones in Adams, Wisconsin. He began his working life in farming before joining Adams County as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was a proud member of Local Union 139 Operating Engineers.



Greg was deeply committed to his community and civic life. A lifelong Democrat, he served for many years as County Chair of the Democratic Party. He was also an active member of the Castle Rock Lions, serving as secretary for many years. Faith was an important part of his life, and he remained a lifelong member of Adams Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Rick Klein.



Greg is survived by his loving wife, Patty; his children, Isabela (Derek) Fagen and Alexander Kobs; his siblings, Cindy Klein, Tammy (Dave) Klinzing, Todd Kobs, and Debra (Fred) Renner; along with nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/



Greg’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the first responders — the EMTs, fire district personnel, Sheriff’s Department, and Medical Examiner’s Office — for their prompt response, time, and professionalism.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information are available at www.roseberrys.com.