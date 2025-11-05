Michael J. Kearney, age 63, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, October 9, 2025.

A Remembrance of Life will be held on Saturday, November 15th at the Cedar Shack in Adams, Wisconsin from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Michael was born May 26, 1962, in Friendship, Wisconsin to Claude and Mary Ann (Becker) Kearney. He was a life-long resident of the area.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman and had many hobbies including shooting pool, hunting, trapping, fishing, and an overall love for the outdoors.

His careers started with his father Claude at C+M Motors and consisted of working for Scott’s Construction, the Township of Adams, and operating his own salvage yard. He was a man of many talents and could fix anything.

Mike was a man of very few words but always quick with a great comeback. He did have a few favorite sayings which were always sure to bring a smile:

• “Don’t ever lose your happy!”

• “There are only 2 kinds of beer, Pabst and free.”

• “Quiet, Waylon is on.”

• “Do you still love me?”

Those who knew him knew he was someone who could always be relied on and trusted, and he absolutely loved life.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Claude Kearney, and other relatives and family.

He is survived by his sons, Trevor Kearney, Trent Kearney, and Jason Robinson; his life-long friend Cindy Phillippi (the mother of Trevor and Trent); his significant other, Barb Solchenberger; her children, Amanda (Solchenberger) Burmaster and Jen Solchenberger (stepdaughters); and his “bestest girl” George (Savanah Revels – granddaughter). He is also survived by his mother, Mary Ann (Becker) Kearney; his siblings; as well as many other relatives and family.

