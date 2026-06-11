Karl M. Hagen age 87 of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Elroy, WI died June 7, 2026.

Funeral Services for Karl Hagen will be held on Saturday June 13, 2026; 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, MN.

Arrangements are with the West-Kjos Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes.