Greg Gnirk, age 63, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. The wake will take place at Picha Funeral Home, Hillsboro, on Thursday, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Hillsboro, on Friday, May 23 at 3 p.m. Interment will be in St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Mt Tabor.

Gregory Gerhardt Gnirk was born on August 15, 1961, in Green Bay. He was adopted by Gerhardt “Pete” and Evelyn Gnirk of rural Elroy on May 26, 1964. He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Royall High School in 1979. He attended Milton College for two years, majoring in Criminal Justice. On June 27, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Brey, of Hillsboro, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elroy. They were blessed with three children.

Greg entered the United States Army on May 3, 1985, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before his Honorable Discharge on September 23, 1994. He served as a Military Policeman, Traffic Accident Investigator and Desk Sergeant while being assigned to Ft. Riley, Kansas, Defense Nuclear Agency Johnston Atoll, Hawaii and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal twice, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal three times and a Joint Services Award, the last of which very few service members ever receive.

After military service, Greg co-owned a logging company and eventually began a lawn care/landscaping company, which he operated with his oldest son. He was also a part-time Rural Postal Carrier for Elroy for many years, becoming a full-time Rural Postal Carrier for New Lisbon in 2010.

He was a member of St Aloysius Parish and the St Christopher Knights of Columbus.

Greg is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; two sons Walter, of Hillsboro; and Mathew (Amanda), of Muskego; one daughter, Angela (Brandon), of Appleton; seven grandchildren, Sophia, MacKenzie, Lucas, Fiona, Liliana, Aria and Aiden; one brother, Darin (Jennifer), of LaValle; one sister, Lynn Kranz, of Elroy; one aunt, Judi Halbmaier, of Washburn, Iowa; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Evelyn Gnirk; his father-in-law, Roger Brey; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

