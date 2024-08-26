Kenneth Roy Ganster, age 80, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.

Per Kenneth’s request no services are to be held.

Kenneth was born April 28, 1944 in New Berlin, Wisconsin to John J. and Dorothy K. (Maier) Ganster . He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1962. He married Nancy M. Williams on May 15, 1965 in New Berlin, Wisconsin. They made their home in New Berlin where they raised two children. He worked at Res Manufacturing for 35 years, retiring in 2000. Kenneth and Nancy then moved to Arkdale, Wisconsin in 2002. Nancy passed on April 17, 2016

Kenneth married Yvonne M. Welter June 19, 2021 in Friendship Park.

Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, photography, taking care of his chickens.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: John and Dorothy; first wife, Nancy; brothers: Marvin and John.

Survivors:

Wife Yvonne M. Ganster of Arkdale, WI

Son: Kenneth B (Kathy) Ganster of Friendship, WI

Son: Daniel R. Ganster of Spokane, Washington

5 Step-Children, 8 Grandchildren, 14 Step-Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Step-Great-Grandchildren.

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.