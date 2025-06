Ruth Ann Gamerdinger, age 90, of Tomah, WI, entered into eternal rest on her 90th birthday, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Ethan Hokamp will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah.