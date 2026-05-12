Doris Jean Frontzak, age 89, of Necedah passed away on May 10th, 2026, at her home. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Milan, Tennessee, to George D. Yarbrough and Nannie Jean Alexander. Doris lived a long and full life marked by kindness, devotion to family, and the steady warmth she shared with those around her.

Doris spent her early years in Tennessee before her family moved to Missouri, then Arkansas, and later Chicago. These moves shaped the course of her life and gave her the resilience and adaptability that would remain with her always. In Chicago, she met the love of her life, Howard Frontzak, and the two were married in 1961.

Doris began her working life at a restaurant before joining Motorola, where she worked for 25 years as a head supervisor. She was proud of her years there and of the dedication she brought to her work each day. After retiring, she remained in Chicago for a time before moving to Wisconsin in 1992. She later faced the loss of her husband Howard in 2000.

She found joy in the simple things that made life meaningful. Doris enjoyed working at a flea market, where she could spend time among people and treasures alike. She also loved crocheting, a pastime that reflected her patience and creativity. Her dog Bella held a special place in her heart and brought her comfort and companionship.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Betty Penge of Mauston, WI; her granddaughter, Lisa (Michael) Johnson of Minnesota; and her great-grandchildren, Jase and Dawson. She is also survived by her siblings, George (Martha) Yarbrough of Alabama, Billy Joe Yarbrough of Alabama, Mae Chatman of Downers Grove, and Georgia Bolen of Downers Grove, as well as a special friend, Sheila Hagy of Mauston, Wisconsin. Her family and friends will forever cherish the love, laughter, and quiet strength she shared with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George D. Yarbrough and Nannie Jean Alexander; her husband, Howard Frontzak; her son, Danny McCoy; her grandson, Phillip Uremovich; and her sisters, Norma Barrett, Margie Reynolds, Carol Deleo and a sister-in-law Pat Yarbrough.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, at 12:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 until 12:00. Chaplain Fred Schumacher presiding. Burial with a graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14th at 11:00 A.M. at the Towne of Maine Cemetery in Park Ridge, IL. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com