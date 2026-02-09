Dennis Scott Eberhardt, age 81, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 in the comfort of his home. He was surrounded by his loving family and faithful companions, Lucy and Daisy.

He was born on August 2, 1944 in Sauk City, WI to Clayton and Elsie (Shimniok) Eberhardt. The family moved to the Mauston, WI area in his youth and it was during that time that he fell in love with the outdoors. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1962 and post-graduation went to work logging with his dad, Clayton.

As a member of the Signals Intelligence Division of the United States Army, Dennis proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. His buddies in the service called him “Pops” because he was the oldest of the group. Most of the stories from this time involve some mischief that he and his buddies were up to while stationed in Germany before his deployment to Vietnam.

He had a deep love for the outdoors and found great enjoyment in camping, sitting around the fire, fishing and hunting. Dennis also loved animals, especially his dogs, who were loyal companions and held a special place in his heart.

Dennis was united in marriage to Cynthia Raese on November 17, 1992 in Juneau County.

Dennis was a devoted Christian and most of the last several years was spent talking about the Christian men’s group that he belonged to.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Cindy; his children, Suzanne (Troy) Derengowski, Becky (Andy) Carda, Carrie (Ronald) Bailey, Paul (Beth) Eberhardt, Kristin (Jason) Graves, Daniel (Alexis) Eberhardt and Sara (Travis) Schultz and his 15 grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Cathleen (Joe) Hetzel and many other family members and close friends, including his Brothers in Christ from his Men’s Church Group in La Valle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Elsie (Shimniok) Eberhardt; his mother-in-law, Charlotte (Geier) Raese and his sister, Mona Bagnowski.

Dennis will be remembered for his love of the word of God, his military service, his appreciation of nature, his love of animals, and the life he lived. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 12 noon at the Advent Christian Church – 200 La Valle Street, La Valle, WI, with Pastor Andy Johnson officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Plymouth Cemetery – N4239 Johnson Road, Mauston, WI at approximately 3:00 p.m. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family.